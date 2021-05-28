Demi Lovato Opens Up About Their Coming Out Journey 'After Years of Living my Life for Other People'

"After years of living my life for other people, trying to make myself smaller for the patriarchy -- they run the industry, they are at the center of everything. When I realized that, I thought, ‘What are the ways that the patriarchy has been holding me back?’" Lovato said. "And for me, it was putting me in a box telling [me] that ‘You are a female, this is what you’re supposed to like, this is what you’re supposed to do, don’t dream bigger and don’t speak louder.’ That didn’t vibe for me because I’m too outspoken for that."

During Fonda's show, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer was also asked about artists' role in healing political divide.

"I think all I can encourage people to do is to find more compassion and to have more empathy for others," Lovato said. "If you’re having a hard time finding that towards others, go within yourself, find it within yourself so you can find it for others because that’s what will bring us together is that unity."

They added, "Remembering that even though we are individuals, we are one, and when we start excluding people, that’s when things get really hateful and dangerous."

Last week, the pop star came out as non-binary during the first episode of their new podcast, 4D With Demi Lovato.

"I want to take this moment to share something very personal with you," Lovato said at the opening of the episode. "Over the past year and a half I've been doing some healing and self-reflective work and through this work, I've had the revelation that I identify as non-binary."

Lovato went on to share a change in pronouns, adding, "With that said, I'll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them. I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering."

Back in March, Lovato opened up about identifying as pansexual. Pansexual is defined as not limited in sexual choice with regard to biological sex, gender, or gender identity.

"I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the alphabet mafia," Lovato said at the time. "That's it! That's what I'm going with."