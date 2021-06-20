Demi Lovato Reflects on 'Complicated' Relationship With Late Dad on 'Difficult' Father's Day

Demi Lovato is reflecting on their "complicated" relationship with their late father. The singer took to her Instagram Story on Father's Day to share a message about the "difficult" day for some. Lovato's dad, Patrick Lovato, died in 2013.

"Trying not to wake up sad.. Trying to stay positive. Today is always so difficult. This is for anyone else who's lost a father, can't be with their dad, didn't know their dad, or anyone who has a tough relationship with their dad," they wrote. "I spent many years on this holiday wondering whether or not I should call him.. take it from me, if you can, make the call."

"Some days I regret not calling but other days I'm proud of myself for holding my boundary because I was doing what was best for me and my mental health. It's complicated, and I wish it were different but this made me into the person I am today," Lovato added. "Anyway my heart goes out to the people still holding their boundaries as well."

Lovato, who has written several songs about their father, including "Father" and "Butterfly," opened up about their conflicting feelings about his death in a 2015 YouTube video.

"I was very conflicted when he passed, because he was abusive," Lovato said. "He was mean, but he wanted to be a good person. And he wanted to have his family, and when my mom married my stepdad, he still had this huge heart where he said, ‘I’m so glad that [he's] taking care of you and doing the job that I wish I could do.'"

Lovato said their father's mental illness made him incapable of raising a family. After his death, the singer created the Lovato Treatment Scholarship Program in his honor, which helps to pay for treatment expenses for individuals struggling with mental health and/or addiction issues.

"To know that it wasn't fully his fault really was saddening to me," they shared. "I wanted to write about it. I wanted to process it."

