Demi Lovato Says Aliens Are Trying to 'Protect' Them From Themselves (Exclusive)

Demi Lovato thinks that not only are aliens out there, but they're also looking out for the singer's best interests.

"I feel like we're all our own worst enemy, or at least I am, so I definitely could see how if anything is up there watching over me, they're trying to protect me from my worst enemy, which is myself," Demi tells ET's Matt Cohen.

In their new Peacock show, Unidentified With Demi Lovato, which features Demi, their sister, Dallas Lovato, and their best friend, Matthew Montgomery, the trio searches for extraterrestrial life. The experience has changed Matthew's mind about the possibility of other life.

"Before we shot the show, I was a skeptic. And now since we shot the show I haven't stopped talking about it," Matthew shares. "I was like, 'Are cameras recording this?' And I think Demi went, 'Yeah, this is a TV show, we're filming.' And I was like, 'Good because I cannot believe what is happening right now.'"

Demi is excited to be sharing their experiences with the world as they think it will open others' minds to what's out there.

"I feel like it’s so important also to talk about this because it raises our consciousness," Demi says. "It expands our consciousness and that is what we have to do in order to make this world a better place."

