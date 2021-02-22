Demi Lovato Says She Cut Her Hair Off After Using It to Cover Her Body

Demi Lovato decided to cut off her long locks in order to better love herself! The "What Other People Say" singer appears on Monday's The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she talks about her decision to shave off most of her hair, leaving short pink tresses at the top.

"I feel so free. I feel more authentic to who I am," the 28-year-old pop star shares. "I also feel like I used to hide behind my hair."

Lovato, who has been candid in the past with her struggles with an eating disorder, talks about how she'd use her hair to cover up.

"I used to use my hair to hide behind," she says. "It would cover my body. So when I started doing all this work on myself, I thought, 'What is something that I've been holding onto my whole life that I need to let go of?' And it was that. I feel more myself now."

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The singer first debuted her shaved look last November and has since gone from blonde to pink hair.

She is now preparing for the release of her docuseries, Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil, which will explain in detail her 2018 overdose.

"The world has been so loving and accepting of me telling my story and there's been so much love and support," Lovato tells DeGeneres of how the docuseries trailer has been received. "What's great is we live in a time where nobody's perfect, and we're not gonna get role models by watching people not make mistakes. We're going to meet and learn from our role models who have overcome their deepest darkest struggles."

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil premieres March 23 on YouTube.