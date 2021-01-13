Demi Lovato to Share Details of Her 2018 Overdose in New Docuseries 'Dancing With the Devil'

Demi Lovato is facing her demons. The 28-year-old musician and actress previously announced an upcoming docuseries that will cover her life through the past three years. On Wednesday, it was announced that Lovato will be the subject of the YouTube Originals docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil.

The series will provide "an honest look back at some of the most trying times in Lovato’s life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health," the press release states.

Michael D. Ratner, who directed Justin Bieber's YouTube docuseries, Justin Bieber: Seasons, will direct the series.

This marks the first time Lovato will go into all the details of her near-fatal overdose from 2018 and her personal and musical comeback. The docuseries will also feature footage from her 2018 Tell Me You Love Me World Tour, which was going on at the time of Lovato's overdose.

“It’s been two years since I came face-to-face with the darkest point in my life, and now I’m ready to share my story with the world," Lovato said in a statement. "For the first time, you’ll be able to see my chronicle of struggle and ongoing healing from my point of view. I’m grateful that I was able to take this journey to face my past head-on and finally share it with the world."

The series will be a follow-up to Lovato's 2017 YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated.

Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil will premiere on March 23 on Demi Lovato's YouTube channel with new episodes to be released weekly on each of the next two Tuesdays.