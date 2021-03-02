Demi Moore Calls Quarantining With Ex Bruce Willis and His Family a 'Real Blessing'

"There's been a lot of challenges and a lot tragedy with the pandemic, but I also think there's been a lot of gifts and blessings," Moore told Campbell. "I personally feel like I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time that we had. It worked out that Bruce came and spent time with us and then his current wife and their small daughters joined a little bit later when the kids were finished with school."

Moore cherishes the time the family got to spend together -- a luxury they likely wouldn't have had without the pandemic.

"It was really a blessing," she said of the experience. "It's everything that's come forward has allowed us to reevaluate what's important and what needs attention that has been overlooked and neglected. It was amazing."

She shared that her three daughters with Willis -- Rumer, 32, Scout, 29, and Tallulah, 27 -- "love their little sisters" -- Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6.

"Our family regardless of what the shape of it is, it's important to keep together and for the little ones to feel comfortable with me and to know me so they also know their sisters better," she shared of Willis' youngest children. "It was really sweet and we did have some silly times for sure."

Moore recently got the opportunity to walk in the Fendi couture show as a part of Paris Fashion Week, alongside Campbell.

Calling the experience "a teenage fantasy fulfilled," Moore added, "I took a moment where I thought, 'Oh my god, I literally just walked a runway show with some of the biggest models ever.' For me, I literally felt like a little kid."