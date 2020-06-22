Demi Moore Wishes Ex Bruce Willis a Happy Father's Day: 'Your Kids Are So Lucky'

Demi Moore is honoring her ex-husband, Bruce Willis! The 57-year-old actress took to social media on Sunday to give the dad of five his props on Father's Day.

"Happy Father’s Day, Bruce! Your kids are so lucky to have you ❤️" Moore captioned some group family photos with Willis.

In the shots, the blended family first poses together before the 65-year-old Die Hard star climbs on the table where there's a cake and plates as his shocked kids laugh and gasp.

Moore and Willis are parents to daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26. They divorced in 2000.

Willis is now married to Emma Heming, who commented on Moore's post with several heart emojis. Willis and Heming share daughters Mabel, 8, and Evelyn, 6.

Heming also shared some photos of her hubby for Father's Day. The family of four enjoyed a fishing getaway for the holiday.

"Gone fishing 🎣 #fathersdayweekend," she captioned a photo of Willis and his youngest daughters.

She also posted a sweet shot of Mabel giving her dad a kiss on the nose, writing, "We love and adore him this much. Happy Father’s Day to one of the best."

The large blended family was recently quarantined together in Idaho amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Moore, Willis, and their three daughters spent more than a month together before Willis was reunited with his wife and youngest children, who had stayed in Los Angeles due to travel restrictions.

