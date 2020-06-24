Dennis Quaid Marries Laura Savoie in Surprise Wedding

Dennis Quaid is a married man! The 66-year-old actor and Laura Savoie eloped to Santa Barbara, California, on June 2, where they were married at a seaside resort, ET confirms.

While the couple was supposed to have an April wedding in Hawaii and a reception in Nashville, they had to come up with a new plan due to the coronavirus pandemic, People reports. Instead of their destination wedding and celebratory party, Quaid and Savoie got married with just their pastor as a witness.

"It was beautiful," Quaid tells People of his wedding day, with Savoie adding that she was moved by the pastor's message "of what it really means to bring your lives together, to put another person before yourself."

The groom wore a Hugo Boss suit for the occasion, while 27-year-old Savoie, a doctoral student, opted for a Chosen by One Day gown for the ceremony, which featured traditional vows and Bulgari rings.

"Just looking into her eyes, she was the most stunning bride," Quaid gushes.

Quaid has previously been married three times: to P.J. Soles from 1978 to 1983, to Meg Ryan from 1991 to 2001, and to Kimberly Quaid from 2004 to 2018. He and Ryan share one son, 28-year-old Jack, while he and Kimberly share 12-year-old twins, Thomas and Zoe.

Quaid and Savoie met at a business event and began dating in May 2019, before getting engaged just months later. For Quaid, it was "love at first sight."

"I just love who she is as a person," he says. "Her character, her intelligence, of course her beauty. And her point of view of the world."

As for Savoie, she says she's "never met someone who is so in love with life."

"It’s like nothing can bring him down," she says. "Just getting to do life with someone who lives that way is inspiring for me. It changes my perspective and it brings so much joy to every day."

When ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Quaid following his engagement, he couldn't help but praise Savoie.

"She’s a beautiful, beautiful woman," he said. "She’s an incredible person. I’m really as happy as I can be.”

ET's Lauren Zima talked to Quaid just days later, and he revealed why he and Savoie planned to say "I do" within a year of getting engaged.

"If you go past a year without getting married, then you're suspect. That's basic etiquette," he said at the time.

Watch the video below for more on the couple.