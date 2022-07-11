Derek Jeter Addresses Longtime Rumor He Gave Gift Baskets to His One-Night Stands

Derek Jeter is denying a long-running rumor about himself. In The Captain, an upcoming ESPN docuseries about the 48-year-old former MLB star, Jeter shoots down reports that he gave women he slept with a gift basket on their way out.

The rumor first started circulating back in 2011, when a friend of one of Jeter's hookups claimed to The New York Post that the then-New York Yankees player "has girls stay with him at his apartment in New York, and then he gets them a car to take them home the next day. Waiting in his car is a gift basket containing signed Jeter memorabilia, usually a signed baseball."

"Yeah, I read the article. Yeah, of course," Jeter says in the upcoming docuseries of the Post's article, according to multiple outlets. "You know, you see it, and then it’s like, how the f**k did people come up with this? You know, basically, that’s it. And who would believe this s**t? And you believed it!"

"I remember being at a Starbucks one time and there’s some random guy behind me and he says, 'Hey, I just want to let you know that I’m giving out gift baskets because you did,'" Jeter adds. "And I turned around and said, 'You’re a f**kin’ idiot!’ and the look on his face… like, did he think I was gonna say, 'Yeah, good job, man!'"

Jeter notes that the gift basket story is one "that became larger than life."

"People keep regurgitating this story that never happened," he says, before emphasizing, "Never happened."

Jeter previously dated A-listers including Mariah Carey, Vanessa Lachey (then Minnillo) and Minka Kelly. In 2016, Jeter married Hannah Davis. The pair have three daughters together: Bella, 4, Story, 3, and River, 7 months.

The Captain, a seven-part docuseries, will premiere July 18 on ESPN.