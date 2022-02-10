Destinee LaShaee, 'My 600-Lb. Life' Star, Dead at 30

Destinee LaShaee, the first transgender person to be featured on My 600-Lb. Life, has died. The reality star's brother, Wayne Compton, shared the sad news in a Facebook post on Tuesday. LaShaee was 30 years old.

The cause of death for LaShaee, who was born with the name Matthew Ventress, is not known. Compton shared pictures of the reality star in his post and wrote, "No no no I'm sorry bro, I accept you for who you are, I accept every flaw that come with you, I'm sorry you felt alone, I'm sorry you felt you had nobody else to turn too, I'm sorry you felt you had no other option Destiny wouldn't of wanted this, lord why keep taking my siblings away, how much can I take💔💔💔."

In a statement to ET, TLC shared that the network is "saddened to learn of the loss of Destinee Lashae, whose weight-loss story was featured on My 600-Lb Life. Our deepest sympathies go out to Destinee's family and loved ones at this difficult time."

LaShaee's story was featured on season 7 of My 600-Lb. Life, which aired in 2019. The TLC star lost over 500 pounds during her weight loss journey, and posted photos of the transformation on Instagram as recently as January.

During the episode, LaShaee -- who hit her "breaking point" at 668 pounds -- was candid about dealing with depression and how it connected to weight struggles.

"I just lay here all day and wait for food," LaShaee said. "I don't see any of my family and friends, unless they come to see me. I feel like all I'm constantly doing is trying to escape my depression and pain at this point. Food is the only thing I can turn to to do that. I can feel it killing me."

LaShaee's last Instagram post was a series of photos in a nude-colored, floor-length dress with the caption, "Gracefully Broken❤️‍🩹🙏."