Dick Van Dyke Suffers Minor Injuries in Car Crash

Dick Van Dyke was involved in a car accident. According to multiple reports, the 97-year-old Mary Poppins star suffered "mild injuries" after crashing his car into a gate on Wednesday, March 15, in Malibu, California.

According to People, the Hollywood icon was driving a silver 2018 Lexus LS 500 when it slid into a structure.

The area where Van Dyke was reportedly involved in the accident has been experiencing a lot of rain.

According to TMZ, who was first to report the news, Van Dyke was bleeding from his mouth and nose, and may have suffered a concussion. The outlet reports that he was treated at the scene and refused being taken to the hospital. Per the outlet's sources, alcohol was not involved and the DMV is submitting a request for the actor to retake his driver's test.

Van Dyke most recently appeared as a contestant on the Masked Singer's season 9 premiere in February. Before being unmasked, he performed Frank Sinatra's "When You're Smiling," which he dedicated to his wife, Arlene Silver.