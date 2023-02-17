Did Johnny Knoxville Spill 'The White Lotus' Season 3's Location? Here's What He Said

Did fans just get another hint about the location of The White Lotus' third season... from none other than Johnny Knoxville?

During an interview with Vulture, the Jackass star accidentally stirred the internet pot when he hinted at Mike White's anthology series possibly heading to Japan next.

"Mike White is a very close friend of mine. He and I had been in Tokyo together," he told the website. "I think that’s where the next… oh, I’m not giving anything away. I might call him again as soon as this is over."

While it certainly sounds like Knoxville completely spilled the beans, this is not the first time fans have gotten a sign pointing to Asia as the direction for the third season. In an August 2022 Vulture feature, it was noted that White " has also imagined the possibility of bringing back season 1 characters in, say, Japan, if there’s ever a third season."

In an HBO recap of the season 2 finale, the writer and director referenced Asia while discussing a possible theme for the third season. "The first season kind of highlighted money and then the second season is sex and I think the third season it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death and eastern religion and spirituality," White said. "It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus."

And he mentioned it again in an October 2022 interview with Deadline, telling the website, "I think it’d be fun to maybe go to a whole different continent. You know, we did Europe, and maybe Asia, something crazy like that, that would be fun."

As for what HBO has to say, the series was renewed for a third season in November 2022 -- weeks before the bombshell second season finale -- but a location has not yet officially been announced.