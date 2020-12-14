Dionne Warwick Responds to 'SNL' Parody Sketch and Shares Her Love for Ego Nwodim's Hilarious Impression

Dionne Warwick appreciates a good laugh. The iconic musical diva was the subject of a hilarious Saturday Night Live sketch over the weekend that poked fun of her now-famous Twitter presence, and the songstress couldn't have been more appreciative.

Warwick, who turned 80 on Saturday, saw the sketch -- in which she was portrayed by castmember Ego Nwodim -- and had nothing but love for the memorable bit.

"This was a hilarious birthday gift. Thank you, @nbcsnl. That young lady’s impression of me was very good," Warwick tweeted, along with a video of the sketch.

Later, Warwick heaped additional praise on Nwodim -- as well as cast member Punkie Johnson, who played Warwick's niece and Twitter guru, Brittani Warrick.

"You did a wonderful job, baby. You are a star," Warwick tweeted at Nwodim, latter adding, "I just logged in to tell @eggy_boom @SNL and the other young lady that they did a wonderful job. I hope you all have a great Sunday. I’ll come back if I get bored."

The sketch actually proved to be one of the highlights of the episode, for multiple reasons. Nwodim's Warwick hosted the Dionne Warick Talk Show, and her first guest was Harry Styles (played by host Timothee Chalamet). Later, Chloe Fineman busted out her impression of Chalamet, and Pete Davidson had a brief cameo playing his real-life friend, Machine Gun Kelly.

Recently, ET spoke with Warwick about her newfound title of Queen of Twitter, and the legendary songstress opened up about how her love for the social media platform began.

"I find it quite amusing," Warwick told ET's Denny Directo earlier this month. "After COVID-19 shut down the entertainment industry, I've been home since March just kind of utilizing this [time] as sort of a vacation, something I've never had in all these years. I got to know my home, I got to sleep in my own bed, and make my own meals when I wanted them."

"But then after a while, that becomes old, and I noticed how much fun my nieces and nephews were having with this thing called tweeting," she continued. "I said, 'Well, how can I do it? I wanna do it.'"

Check out the video below to hear more from Warwick about her recent Twitter adventure.

