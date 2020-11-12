Disney Channel's First Mystery Series, Peyton List's 'Bunk'd' Return Set Premiere Dates: See Pics (Exclusive)

Disney Channel's first sci-fi mystery series, Secrets of Sulphur Springs, officially has a premiere date.

ET can exclusively reveal that the half-hour thriller, the first of its kind for the youth network, will have a special one-hour debut Friday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, following the fifth season premiere of Bunk'd at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT. Original Bunk'd star Peyton List, who appeared in the first three seasons, returns for the season opener.

Set in the fictional titular town, Secrets of Sulphur Springs follows 12-year-old Griffin Campbell (Preston Oliver), whose world has been upended by his father's decision to move the family from Chicago to take over an abandoned hotel property, The Tremont. The Campbells, which includes Griffin's mother and his younger twin siblings, move into The Tremont in hopes of restoring it to the vacation destination it once was. But on his first day at his new school, Griffin hears rumors that the hotel is haunted by the ghost of Savannah (Elle Graham), a girl who disappeared decades ago. Soon, he and his new friend, Harper (Kyliegh Curran), discover a portal that allows them to travel back in time and uncover clues about the town's biggest mystery.

Disney Channel PR

"As a parent, I know the challenge of trying to find something everyone in the family will enjoy watching together. The idea behind Secrets of Sulphur Springs was to create a show that isn't too scary for younger viewers, but has enough suspense to keep older kids and even their parents guessing," creator and executive producer Tracey Thomson exclusively tells ET. "With endless twists and turns, Secrets of Sulphur Springs is a spooky, fun adventure that will have the entire family on the edge of their seats."

"Secrets of Sulphur Springs is a joy to write, chock full of surprises, secrets and scares. Our young characters are quirky and fun as they navigate a spooky mystery. We know they’ll work their way into the hearts of an audience, as they’ve already worked their way into ours. Truly a show designed for the whole family!" showrunner and executive producer Charles Pratt Jr. exclusively tells ET.

In addition to Oliver, Curran, Graham, Secrets of Sulphur Springs stars Kelly Frye (Criminal Minds) as Sarah, Josh Braaten (American Horror Story) as Ben, Landon Gordon (Disney Channel's Coop & Cami Ask the World) as Wyatt and Madeleine McGraw (Outcast) as Zoey.

Watch the new teaser, exclusively at ET, below.

List's season 5 return to Bunk'd was previously announced in October. She starred as the eldest Ross child, Emma, from seasons 1 through 3 before leaving in 2018. Since her departure, the 22-year-old actress has starred in Hulu's Light as a Feather and YouTube/Netflix's Cobra Kai, as well as a slew of movies.

See photos from the Bunk'd reunion below.

Disney Channel

Disney Channel

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.