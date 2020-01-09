Disney's Mulan x ColourPop Collab: Shop the Makeup Sets

Mulan is coming to Disney+ -- and to your beauty stash!

In addition to the live-action remake's upcoming Sept. 4 premiere on Disney's streaming service, a Mulan-themed makeup collection with ColourPop is available right to shop now.

Among the exclusive new beauty offerings are an eyeshadow palette with 15 shades, pressed powder blush and lip products like a creamy lipstick and a lip mask kit. You can also purchase the entire Mulan x ColourPop collection, all at once, for a truly fierce beauty experience.

Mulan was originally supposed to have a theatrical release earlier this year, but it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Disney ultimately decided to skip theaters in the U.S. and premiere the film on Disney+ for $29.99, an additional cost to the $6.99 monthly subscription. Sign up for Disney+ here.

Since it looks like none of us in the U.S. will be able to see Mulan in theaters, our next best bet is to embrace our inner warrior with these limited edition beauty products. So get ready to stream the mega hit Disney movie and shop our favorite items from the Mulan x ColourPop collection below.