Dixie D'Amelio Opens Up About Her Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder Diagnosis

Getting real about her health. Dixie D'Amelio is opening up about recently being diagnosed with premenstrual dysphoric disorder, also known as PMDD.

The 21-year-old TikTok star recently opened up to fans in an Instagram Live where she revealed that she's "finally" gotten some answers about something she's been struggling with for years.

According to the Mayo Clinic, PMDD "is a severe, sometimes disabling extension of premenstrual syndrome" and that is can cause "extreme mood shifts that can disrupt daily life and damage relationships."

"It really affects your moods and your behavior and many different parts of your life," D'Amelio explained in the video. "I feel like I didn't realize how much it was affecting me until I got to this point I was in last week. But it really disrupts my life and my attitude and my personality and my relationships and just who I am as a person."

"I have never been so low and just down. And having no idea what was wrong with me was very alarming," D'Amelio reflected. "I just felt like I had no control over my body or mind and I had no idea what was wrong but it would turn on and off like a light switch."

The young TikTok personality and reality TV star explained that she's been dealing with the symptoms of PMDD "every month for the past seven years."

"Finally I got diagnosed and I am very happy that I know what's wrong," she added. "Because now I can find better ways to handle my emotions."

Treatments for PMDD can range from medicinal -- such as antidepressants and birth control pills -- to fundamental diet and lifestyle changes, including increased exercise, getting more sleep and limiting the intake of alcohol.

"I'm feeling better now and I will probably be going through the same thing next month and the month after that," D'Amelio continued, explaining that, while there are treatments, there's no actual cure to the underlying issue.