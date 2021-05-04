DMX Had to Be Revived Three Times After Heart Attack, Source Says

A source close to the 50-year-old actor tells ET that medical staff "tried to revive him twice in the house, and revived him again in the hospital" in White Plains, New York. As of 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET on Monday, there has been no change in his condition.

"This is a very difficult time for the family," the source says, adding that DMX had recently relapsed with his drug addiction and had also suffered from COVID-19. "They are standing by his bedside, holding his hand and praying. They are really in prayer mode."

DMX's family first addressed his hospitalization in a statement to ET on Sunday.

"On Friday night, April 2nd, 2021, our brother, son, father, and colleague DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, was admitted to White Plains (NY) Hospital, facing serious health issues," the statement read. "We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges. Thank you."

Angelo Ellerbee, a rep for the family, also told ET on Sunday that DMX remained in critical condition. "He is in a medical state from which I don’t think he will recover," he added.

A vigil is set to be held for DMX on Monday at 5 p.m. ET by the Ruff Ryders to the Rescue Foundation. It will take place outside of the White Plains Hospital, located at 41 East Post Road, White Plains, New York. The family asks that attendees be respectful to both the hospital and its staff.