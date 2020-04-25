'Doctor Strange 2,' 'Thor: Love and Thunder' and More Marvel Movies Get New Release Dates Due to Coronavirus

First, the bad news: Marvel is making some adjustments to their Phase 4 slate amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Which means we’re going to have to wait a little longer to see Black Widow and Thor and Doctor Strange on the big screen.

Black Widow, the Scarlett Johansson-starring solo outing previously set to open on May 1, has officially been redated to Nov. 11 -- the same weekend The Eternals was meant to hit theaters.

As such, The Eternals, which stars Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington and Selma Hayek, is being pushed to Feb. 12, 2021 -- the date originally planted for Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is now slated to release May 7, 2021.

While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was initially bumped to a 2021 release date, Marvel has since redated it a second time for March 25, 2022, following Taika Waititi's Thor fourquel, Thor: Love and Thunder, which has landed on Feb. 11, 2022.

Now, the good news: The release date for Black Panther 2 remains intact, still set for May 6, 2022. And while announcing its new release schedule, Disney also officially dated the Captain Marvel sequel, with Captain Marvel 2 now opening on July 8, 2022. Higher, further, can it be November yet?