Dolly Parton Gets a 'Dose of Her Own Medicine' After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine

Dolly Parton just received her COVID-19 vaccine.

The 75-year-old country superstar shared a photo of herself getting the vaccination, which she helped fund. In the pic, Parton wears a shimmering purple long-sleeve shirt with shoulder cutouts and a matching violet face mask.

"Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine," the "Here You Come Again" songstress captioned the photo on Instagram on Tuesday.

She also posted a video of herself, encouraging others to get a vaccination. She also changed the words to her famous song, "Jolene," singing, "Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine. I'm begging of you please don't hesitate."

Parton added, "I just wanted to encourage everybody because the sooner we get to feeling better the sooner we get back to normal."

Back in April 2020, Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center's coronavirus research fund. The money helped fund Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

"I'm just happy that anything I do can help somebody else," Parton said during an appearance on Today in November. "When I donated the money to the COVID fund, I just wanted it to do good and evidently, it is! Let’s just hope we can find a cure real soon."

In another interview with BBC One's The One Show, the artist added that she felt "very honored and proud" to be included in what could be an essential treatment for COVID-19.

"I just felt so proud to have been part of that little seed money that will hopefully grow into something great and help to heal this world," she shared. "I'm a very proud girl today to know I had anything at all to do with something that's going to help us through this crazy pandemic."

