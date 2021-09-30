Dolly Parton 'Honored and Flattered' by Lil Nas X's Cover of 'Jolene'

Lil Nas X went back to his "Old Town Road" roots to cover Dolly Parton's iconic hit, "Jolene," and the legend herself shared her approval!

The Montero singer hinted to his fans that something Cyrus family-related was coming with a (no longer) cryptic tweet last week. "I now have a song with billy ray cyrus and miley cyrus, i will not rest until I've collected every cyrus stone to harness the ultimate power," he wrote.

Parton is Miley's godmother and, unless Lil Nas X has a Metro Station (with bassist Trace Cyrus) or Noah Cyrus collaboration on the way, we're going to assume that this is the latest step in him pulling a Thanos with the Cyrus family.

The MTV VMA winner performed his rendition of the song for BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge and, although Parton may not be down for Jolene stealing her man, she is absolutely here for the rapper's cover. The country icon shared a photo of her and Lil Nas X backstage at the 53rd Annual Country Music Awards alongside a sweet message on Wednesday.

"I was so excited when someone told me that Lil Nas X had done my song “Jolene," she wrote on Instagram. "I had to find it and listen to it immediately…and it's really, really good. Of course, I love him anyway. I was surprised and I'm honored and flattered. I hope he does good for both of us. Thank you @lilnasx 🦋"

Parton also posted the message on Twitter, which is where the rapper responded to her. Lil Nas X simply wrote, "Holy sh*t," which is more than enough for us to guess he was pretty elated at the response.

Back in 2019, Parton told Elle that she had been asked to work on the remix of "Old Town Road" with Lil Nas X and Billy Ray. She turned the opportunity down because she felt that the song already had plenty of artists jumping in with amazing remixes.

"It had done so well with so many people. I thought, 'Well, I'll wait and do something later on. No point in going down that same Old Town Road,'" she revealed. "We got other roads to travel."

Maybe this will lead to a road where the two icons create their own hit!

Watch Lil Nas X's cover of "Jolene" below.