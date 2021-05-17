Dolly Parton Offers Message of Support to Unhoused Youth (Exclusive)

Dolly Parton is offering her support to unhoused youth. In ET's exclusive clip from the Night of Covenant House Stars gala on Monday, the "Jolene" singer sends a message of hope to young people.

"Whether there's a pandemic or not, everyone needs to feel safe and secure," Parton says in the clip. "I know from myself we all go through hard times, we're all scared, we all get nervous."

The singer recalls a time early in her life when she was "really going through some things."

"I thought, 'You know, I really need to dig deep inside and think about who I am, where I'm going, what I want to do with my life.' And we do have every chance in the world if we just take it," she shares, before singing her song, "Light of a Clear Blue Morning."

See Parton's message in the video player above.

Parton will be joined by Meryl Streep, Ryan Reynolds, Robin Roberts, Stephen Colbert, Jon Hamm, Jewel, Zach Braff, Dionne Warwick and more at the Night of Covenant House Stars concert on Monday.

The concert will be co-hosted by Audra McDonald and John Dickerson, both members of the Covenant House Board of Directors. The theme of the gala is "Stand Up, Stand Strong," and it will recognize and celebrate the resilience of young people who are unhoused and the heroism of frontline staff working 24/7 to keep them safe during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Night of Covenant House Stars will be streamed on CovenantHouse.org, Amazon Prime Video, Broadway On Demand, Facebook, YouTube, WNBC and via TodayTix at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Monday.