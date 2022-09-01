'Don't Worry Darling' Crew Refutes Report Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh Got Into 'Screaming Match'

Forty crew members for the production of Don't Worry Darling signed their names to a statement vehemently denying a report claiming an onset rift between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh allegedly resulted in a "screaming match."

In a statement to ET, producer Miri Yoon wanted to address "the absurd gossip" once and for all, after Vulture reported that Wilde and Pugh got into a "screaming match" on the set when they were filming back in January 2021. According to the outlet, Pugh's disdain stemmed from Wilde's alleged frequent disappearances with Styles. Another point of contention reportedly came after the then-new couple attended a wedding together, this after Wilde's alleged to have lectured the cast and crew about following proper COVID protocols.

Following the report, the 40 crew members decided it was time to publicly address the rumors and show a united front one day after Don't Worry Darling hit theaters.

"As a crew, we've avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we're so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous 'sources' quoted in a recent article," the statement began. "Any allegations about unprofessional behavior on the set of Don't Worry Darling are completely false."

The statement then applauded Wilde's skills as a director.

"Olivia is an incredible leader and director who was present with and involved in every aspect of production. She ran this set with class and respect for everyone involved," the statement continued. "There was never a screaming match between our director and anyone, let alone a member of our cast.

"We are happy to put our names on this, as real people who worked on the film, and who have witnessed and benefitted from the collaborative and safe space Olivia creates as a director and leader," the statement continued. "We're also thrilled that the movie is in theaters this weekend. We can't wait for you to see it on the big screen."

What's more, Vulture reported that the feud between Wilde and Pugh allegedly grew so intense that high-ranking Warner Bros. brass had to intervene. The report stated that Toby Emmerich, then the highest-ranking executive, played referee in the alleged feud.

But in a statement to ET on Friday, Warner Bros. co-chairpersons and CEOs Michael de Luca and Pamela Adby denied the conflict.

"We are so proud of the work that Olivia Wilde has done making this incredibly beautiful and entertaining film and look forward to collaborating with her again," the joint statement read. "The studio is very grateful and appreciative of the tireless support by Olivia in bringing her vision to life from production through release. Any suggestion of conflict between the studio and Olivia is simply not true."

On the same day the "screaming match" report surfaced, Wilde and Pugh took to social media and posted photos, seemingly attempting to dispel rumors of a rift.

Wilde's post included Harry Styles and Pugh. She tagged both actors. Pugh dropped a series of photos, one of which included Wilde. For good measure, Pugh also tagged Wilde in that post.

