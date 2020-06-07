Dr. Phil Celebrates Son Jordan McGraw's Engagement to Morgan Stewart

Dr. Phil is celebrating his son's engagement! Over the weekend, Jordan McGraw and Morgan Stewart announced their engagement on Instagram and Jordan's parents couldn't be more thrilled with the news.

"Morgan, Robin and I are so thrilled for you and Jordan. So proud to add you to the family! Love you both!!!" Phil commented on Morgan's post.

"so so so excited!!!" Morgan replied.

Phil kept the good feelings coming on Jordan's post, writing, "Jordan so happy and proud for you and so thrilled that Morgan is going to be part of the family! Good job on that ring!!"

"thanks, dad!" Jordan replied.

Jordan's mom, Robin McGraw, showed her love by posting Xs and Os on both engagement announcements.

"love you, mom," Jordan replied, while Morgan responded with heart emojis.

The McGraw family weren't the only ones excited about the engagement news! Sarah Hyland, with whom Jordan sang on the 2019 track "Met at a Party," also showed her love.

"HOLY S**T," Sarah wrote on Morgan's post, adding on Jordan's, "CONGRATULATIONS!!!! YOU'RE SUCH A SMART MAN JORDAN!!!!!!"

"Congrats gf!!!!!" former Bachelorette Joelle Fletcher commented.

"so happy for youuu!!!!" reality star Kaitlynn Carter chimed in.

Jordan and Morgan began dating in January after previously dating a decade ago, E! News reports. Their rekindled romance came months after Morgan and her former Rich Kids of Beverly Hills co-star, Brendan Fitzpatrick, filed for divorce following three years of marriage.

