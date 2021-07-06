Drake Bell Reveals He's Been Married for Almost 3 Years and Has a Baby Amid Criminal Charges

Drake Bell shared new personal information.

The 35-year-old former Nickelodeon actor took to Twitter to reveal that he's married and has a son, amid his recent legal woes. Bell, who's been calling himself Drake Campana since 2020, tweeted the news in Spanish.

"In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son," the actor's translated tweet reads. "Thank you very much to all my fans around the world for your good wishes."

Bell's statement comes after Bell was spotted with wife Janet Von Schmeling, whom he's been romantically linked to over the last years, with a baby stroller at Disneyland.

Como respuesta a varios rumores que son incorrectos, yo hemos estado casados por casi 3 años, y tenemos la bendición de ser padres de un maravilloso hijo.

Muchas gracias a todos mis fans alrededor del mundo por sus buenos deseos. — Drake Campana 🇲🇽 (@DrakeBell) June 30, 2021

Last month, Bell pleaded guilty to two criminal counts of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. The charges are related to a girl who met him online and attended one of his concerts in Cleveland in 2017, when she was 15 years old.

Bell's attorney Ian Friedman told ET that it will be revealed at the sentencing scheduled for July 12 "why Mr. Bell chose to enter today's plea."

The former Drake and Josh star previously pleaded not guilty to the charges earlier in the month, when he appeared in court in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, and posted a $2,500 bond ordering him to have no contact with his alleged victim. According to court documents obtained by ET, the alleged incident happened on Dec. 1, 2017 in Ohio. Bell was indicted on May 21, 2021.