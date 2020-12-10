Drake Celebrates Son Adonis' 3rd Birthday: See the Adorable Pics!

Drake's son is growing up! The 33-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to share pics of his son, Adonis, in honor of his third birthday. Drake shares the tot with Sophie Brussaux.

In one adorable photo, the father-son duo is all smiles as they pose in front of black and silver balloons. Drake shared a similar shot on his Instagram Story, as well as a photo of his son hugging his grandmother.

"Young Stunna," Drake captioned the celebratory post.

Sophie also marked Adonis' birthday with a social media post, sharing pics of the little guy from the day he was born all the way up to current times.

"Joyeux anniversaire mon amoureux! 3 years ago, I was finally meeting you for the first time, after a long 24-hr labour," she captioned her post. "I’m so proud of the little man you’re becoming, I love you more than life. The world is YOURS!"

"We did that @champagnepapi," Sophie added in reference to Drake.

Adonis was born in October 2017, but Drake did not go public about his son's birth immediately. In May 2018 Pusha T released "The Story of Adidon," a diss track that suggested Drake may have fathered a child. Drake responded by confirming the long-rumored news on his own album, Scorpion, that June.

The rapper first shared photos of his son on social media in March 2020, posting several shots of himself with Adonis.

In an interview on Lil Wayne's Young Money Radio in May, Drake revealed why he felt it was the right time to post the pics when he did.

"I posted those pictures [and] it was great for me," he said. "It was great to just share that with the world and I just felt like... it wasn't even anything I talked to anybody about or anything I planned. I just woke up one morning and I was like, 'You know what? This is just something that I want to do.'"

"I want to be able to go places with my son and share memories with my son," he continued. "I don't want to feel like just because of a life choice I made to be a 'celebrity' that I got to make everybody live under this blanket. So, I just wanted to free myself of that."