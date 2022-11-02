Drake Discusses Dating, Porn and Reveals If He Will Ever Get Married

Drake left his filter behind for his interview with Howard Stern. The 36-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a clip of his interview with the SiriusXM radio host, during which Drake got candid on porn, dating and the possibility of marriage.

The conversation started with Drake describing the kind of porn he likes to watch, revealing, "Top. Highest tier of top givers. That's really what I'm consistently on a daily basis tuned into."

"Those are the real superstars of the world to me," he added with a laugh, before describing his current view on dating.

"Right now I feel like I get into this habit of dating four or five women to make one woman," he says. "I like two things from this girl and then I like what this girl does for a living."

While Drake is content with his dating life at present, he did say he's "sure" marriage could be a possibility later on in life.

"I think that, eventually, once all this is said and done for us and that addiction of work and success and forward movement is over, I feel like we're all going to need something real. Hopefully, it's not too late," he said. "... I honestly don't know. Hopefully, I find somebody."

As for what it'd take to lock Drake down, he explained, "Biggest thing is I need to be inspired. I don't know how to find that with the porn question in there. I just need all those things."

"Absolutely NO filter with the incomparable @sternshow," Drake captioned the clip, which also featured 21 Savage. "Thanks for having us."

Though Drake may not be ready to settle down romantically right now, he is a proud dad to his 5-year-old son, Adonis, whom he shares with Sophie Brussaux. In fact, last month, the rapper threw an epic superhero-themed birthday party at an arcade for the tot, whom he called his "twin."

The bash rivaled the race car-themed party Drake threw for Adonis' fourth birthday last year. Watch the video below to go inside last year's celebration.