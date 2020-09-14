Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler Reprise Their '50 First Dates' Roles for Adorable Reunion

A lot has changed in the world since 50 First Dates first hit theaters in 2004. In fact, a lot has changed in just one year.

To start, Drew Barrymore went from actress to talk show host on Monday and had her frequent rom-com co-star, Adam Sandler, come on for a 50 First Dates sketch. In the 16-year-old movie, Barrymore's character, Lucy, has short-term memory loss and can't remember anything that happened the day before. So every morning, her husband, Henry (Adam Sandler), has to woo her all over again and catch her up on what she's missed.

In the sketch onThe Drew Barrymore Show, Lucy pops in her morning videotape to hear what Henry has to say about all the changes she doesn't remember.

“You have a thing called amnesia, and I am your husband. We have a daughter, and she’s about 40 now,” Sandler, as Henry, says. “I know it’s bananas, but I’m not done yet."

"It's 2020, and we're also in the middle of a pandemic, which is a terrible thing," he continues before noting that most sporting events no longer have people in the stands. "Baseball games are now being played in front of cardboard people."

"It sounds kind of like you're making this up," Barrymore, as Lucy, replies in disbelief.

Toward the end of the sketch, Ten-Second Tom (Allen Covert), who forgets everything 10 seconds after learning it, jumps in to chat. "Lucy's got her own show now? That’s great," he says before adding, "Who’s Lucy? And why is everyone outside wearing a mask?"

Sandler eventually breaks character to congratulate Barrymore on her new show. "Drew, in all seriousness, though, I want to just tell you this. I could honestly not be more excited for you. You have your own show now," the 54-year-old actor says. "You are going to make people so happy every day, every time they see you. You are magic."

In addition to reuniting with Sandler, Barrymore also reconnects with her Charlie's Angels co-stars, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu, nearly 20 years after the film's release.

"We have experienced life, love, death, birth, loss, gain and I thought who else better to do that with than two women I have been doing that with for 20 years," Barrymore says of the actresses.

The new talk show host also chats with Reese Witherspoon and Charlize Theron on her premiere episode.

"For someone who grew up in Hollywood, I don't hang out with fabulous people. I'm not out at dinner parties and events," Barrymore recently confessed to ET. "I am just as excited to meet and speak with these people as if I wasn't in this industry."