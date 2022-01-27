Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson Reminisce About Their Open Relationships With Luke and Owen Wilson

Ah, to be young in Hollywood. Drew Barrymore and Kate Hudson catch up and reminisce on the good times during Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

"When we first met, we were young and wild," Drew, 46, recalls as Kate, 42, agrees.

"Chez Jay's in Santa Monica with Luke Wilson," Kate says, noting that she and Luke were filming the 2003 movie Alex & Emma together at the time.

"I was dating him, I think," Drew says of Luke. "But I think he was also dating other people. It was an open relationship, we were young."

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kate laughs off that time, adding, "I've been there with a Wilson too," in reference to Luke's older brother, Owen Wilson.

Kate and Owen met on the 2006 film You, Me & Dupree and had an on-off romance until splitting for good in 2008.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

"It's so funny because when you're young it's like, 'It's low stakes. We're just young, we're having fun, we're playing, acting, hanging out,'" Drew recalls. "You're not taking it all so seriously, and it was fun and we had the best time."