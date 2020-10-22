Drew Barrymore Launches Flower Beauty at CVS in Celebration of National Color Day

Today is National Color Day, and actress-turned-entrepreneur Drew Barrymore is celebrating by launching her Flower Beauty brand at CVS!

And, fittingly, this is quite a colorful launch. A variety of new Flower Beauty products will be available exclusively at CVS, at the price points you expect from the national drugstore chain -- meaning you can shop top quality beauty items without breaking the bank.

The high-energy CBS talk show host, Flower Beauty and CVS are teaming up to spread joy in several other ways. They're giving away 1,000 Flower Beauty products -- you can enter to win over at FlowerBeauty.com. In NYC, a super cute flower-themed art installation is taking over a CVS building. And finally, a colorfully updated version of the iconic CVS shopping bag will be available for one day only at select CVS locations, while supplies last.

Shop the entire Flower by Drew collection at CVS and check out our top picks below.