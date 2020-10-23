Drew Barrymore Reprises Her 'Scream' Role to Show What She'd Be Like if She Lived

Drew Barrymore is back in Casey Becker's shoes. The actress reprised herScreamrole on Thursday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, revealing what her character would be up to had she survived the 1996 film.

Barrymore will be hosting a special Halloween edition of “Drew’s Movie Nite” for CBS Sunday Night Movies on Oct. 25, with several members of the Scream cast making appearances.

But before all that, the actress put on her blonde bob, hitting the street as her Scream character. See what the actress thinks Casey would be up to below.

Barrymore isn't the only start to reprise her Scream role lately. Scream 5 is officially in the works, with Neve Campbell, David Arquette and Courteney Cox returning for the upcoming installment as their respective characters Sidney Prescott, Dewey Riley and Gale Weathers. Jack Quaid, Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega have also been confirmed to join the cast.

Campbell recently opened up about heading back to the franchise.

“I am leaving soon [and] I am looking forward to getting back to work,” she told ET. “It will be the first time since March and I am sure we are all dealing with getting back to work, so I am excited about that.”

“I am excited [about] stepping back in Sidney's shoes and seeing Courteney and David,” she continued. “Those movies mean so much to me for my life and career and they are always a blast to do, so it should be fun!”

Scream 5 is not set to hit theaters until Jan. 14, 2022. See more in the video below.