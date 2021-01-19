Dua Lipa Responds to Pregnancy Rumors

Dua Lipa is addressing fan speculation that she's pregnant thanks to her use of emojis on a recent social media post.

The 25-year-old singer, who's been dating model Anwar Hadid since 2019, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday and cleared up the rumors. The speculation came after she captioned a fashion post last week with a baby bottle emoji as well as angel and teddy bear emojis. But Lipa said she didn't mean to give any hidden messages.

"I like finding little random emojis," she explained. "I put, like, a little baby bottle, a little angel, some sparkles. Random. I really didn't think this through."

"I posted it, and then I look at the comments, and then somebody says, 'Is she pregnant?'" she continued. "And I look at the picture, I look at the comment, I look at the picture, I look at the comment [and] I'm like, 'Surely, I don't look pregnant.' And then, I see that people have been writing stories saying that I posted some cryptic message that I might be announcing my pregnancy. And I'm like, 'Oh my god. These emojis have come to bite me in the a**.'"

Lipa made it clear she is not expecting.

"I am not pregnant, just to clear up," she said. "Not pregnant."

