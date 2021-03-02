Duff Goldman Welcomes First Child With Wife Johnna Colbry

Congrats to Duff Goldman! The Food Network star and his wife, Johnna Colbry, welcomed their first child together on Sunday, a daughter named Josephine.

Goldman shared the happy news on Instagram on Monday, alongside precious photos of his baby girl.

"I have no words to describe this blessing. @johnnapgoldman and I made a baby! Her name is Josephine and she is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen in the whole world," Goldman wrote. "Some friends have told me that the love I’ll experience when looking at my daughter will be different than anything I’ve ever experienced and they were totally right."

"My muffin was amazing and I am in awe of how strong and natural and intuitive she is. She’s a natural mom no doubt," he continued, praising Colbry. "We made a family! I have a whole little family!"

Goldman said he's already been telling his daughter about "all the wonderful things she's gonna get to try like pizza and candy and swimming and concerts and riding a bike."

"She already loves music. Her first song was 'I’ll Fly Away' by Allison Krauss. She also likes James Brown, Led Zeppelin, and the Barcelona Gipsy Klezmer Orchestra so we’ll see where her musical tastes go," he added. "She was 8# 2oz and 21 inches long and she was born at 5:13 on 1/31/21. I’m so in love I can’t stand it. I have the two best ladies in the whole world. ❤️."

Colbry shared more pics on her Instagram, which she captioned, "🎀 Josephine Frances Goldman 🎀 🧁 1.31.21 ⚖️8lbs 2 oz 📏21 inches."

Goldman and Colbry revealed they were expecting in August. The pair tied the knot at the Natural History Museum in Los Angeles in January 2019.

