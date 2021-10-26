'Dune' Sequel Is Announced for 2023 Release

Dune is getting a sequel, Warner Bros. announced on Tuesday.

Dune -- which hit theaters last Friday and is streaming on HBO Max until Nov. 21 -- features a star-studded cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and more. But fans will have a long wait until its sequel. Warner Bros. announced the date for Oct. 20, 2023.

Dune is based off of Frank Herbert's classic science fiction saga of the same name, and follows Paul Atreides (Chalamet), a nobleman, who lives in the distant future in an intergalactic feudal society ruled by one all-powerful emperor. Paul is forced to relocate with his parents to the desert planet Arrakis -- the most dangerous planet in the universe, better known as Dune. On Dune, Paul’s family is tasked with overseeing the harvest of a precious spice possessing the power to extend human life and enhance human abilities, all while fending off enemies that range from royals to carnivorous sandworms.

On Tuesday, both Chalamet and Momoa shared Instagram posts announcing the film's sequel.

ET recently spoke with the cast of Dune, and they talked about the film being "a Star Wars for adults." Rebecca Ferguson said the cast was all in for a potential sequel.

"I think we all are hoping and wishing, we'll see what the future holds," she said.

Isaac added, "And there's always a prequel!"