'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' Stars Preview Their Upcoming Fantasy Adventure (Exclusive)

"I think it's Game of Thrones meets Princess Bride, with a little bit of Spinal Tap," Pine teases of the upcoming epic, based on the fantasy role-playing game of the same name, and co-written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley.

"I love that," Rodriguez agrees. "I think the dragon's definitely heavy metal."

The upcoming film is "incredibly fun," according to Pine, and he and his co-stars couldn't be more excited to kick off Comic-Con 2022 by introducing the film at their Thursday panel.

"I'm just excited to [be at] Comic-Con -- we haven't had this in a couple years in the COVID of it all," he adds. "It's nice to come back and see the fans, and we're pumped about the movie... Obviously, we live in a strange time right now, and this film is all about fun and good times and becoming heroes when you don't think you can become a hero. It has a really buoyant, joyful, fun energy to it, and it's not a bad thing in today's world to share that kind of joy."

"It's, like, a huge respect for the spirit of the thing," Page agrees. "The idea that joy and humor and chaos, that is every campaign that I've ever been a part of, is hugely important to me."

With details about their characters and the film's plot still tightly under wraps, the actors said that the film is a tribute to everything fans love about the game. Pine noted that he had the "best time" playing a D&D campaign with his family recently, loving that the RPG is "all about creating stories and telling stories and improving and ad-libbing and coming up with fun ways to spend the time -- we were mad into it."

"You were the best leader in our D&D game," Page praises his co-star. "To speak to like, acting - it's just a game of 'yes and.'"

And Rodriguez promised that Goldstein and Daley made a massive effort to make sure the film does right by its passionate fanbase.

"They really care about that world, and they really care about portraying that world as accurately as possible," she notes. "As far as someone who respects people who respect the game, understand where it comes from and really want to do it justice, you couldn't have chosen two better directors than John and John."

The writer-director duo also won over Grant with their script, who said he signed on to the project "because it was funny."

"Someone said, 'They're sending you Dungeons & Dragons, and I thought, 'I don't think so,' and then I read it and it genuinely made me laugh," he recalls. "The guys who wrote it and directed it are truly funny, and so for me, that was the big appeal."

And while he's not yet had the chance to play a campaign himself, Grant notes cheekily, "I like the idea of being a dungeon master. That sounds very British, very in control."

Lillis, who told ET that she played a Dungeons & Dragons campaign back in high school, said the film will appeal to RPG lovers and those not familiar with the game at all.

"I think it's really for everybody, people who love D&D and people who don't know anything about D&D," she shares. "I think it's a really good introduction to it and I think it's just overall just, high energy... It's mainly about a group of misfits coming together and finding a lost tablet and accidentally unleashing a big evil and having to save the town -- so, a basic D&D campaign."

And, as Page points out, even people who think they might not be D&D fans will find something familiar in the structure of the world and campaign.

"If your kid plays video games, they probably play D&D without knowing it," the Gray Man star notes. "The joy for my generation is, everything that I played has D&D roots underneath. Any character builder or any kind of skill trade, that's D&D."

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves rolls into theaters March 3, 2023.