Dwayne Johnson Is Honored His Daughter Is Following In His Footsteps As She Signs WWE Contract

The Jumanji star was so happy when sharing that his 18-year-old daughter, Simone Johnson, is one step closer to taking the WWE stage.

"She signed her contract with the WWE, it just blows my mind," Johnson told Jimmy Fallon via video chat on Friday's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "First of all, I mean, what an honor that my daughter wants to follow in my footsteps. But more importantly, follow in my footsteps sounds cliché, but she actually wants to blaze her own path, which is just so important. She wound up being the youngest signee in the history of the company, by the way."

Johnson shared that Simone, whom he shares with ex-wife Dany Garcia, began training at the age of 16.

"She was working her ass off. Quietly, under the radar, in the ring, getting thrown around, and all the bumps and bruises that go with pro wrestling," The Rock shared. "And she hung in there, I'm very, very proud of her."

Simone will be the fourth in a long line of wrestlers from her famous family -- including her father, as well as her great-grandfather, Peter Maivia, and grandfather Rocky Johnson, both of whom were WWE Hall of Famers. The wrestler-turned-movie star made his debut in the WWE in 1996 as Rocky Maivia.

Back in February, Simone shared a post about her love for wrestling and continuing the family's legacy.

"To the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & said 'this will be my life one day', this is for you. I’m humbled, grateful & ready to work. Let’s do this. @wwe @wwenxt," she captioned her post.

