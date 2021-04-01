Dwayne Johnson's 2-Year-Old Daughter Tia Blames Her Mess on the Spaghetti Fairy in Funny Video

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's already has hands full! The 48-year-old actor posted an adorable video of his and wife Lauren Hashian's 2-year-old daughter, Tiana, whom he calls "Tia," standing in his kitchen surrounded by a mess.

As dried pasta littered the ground, Johnson asks his guilty-looking daughter, "Tia, what just happened? Who made that mess?"

"I don't know, Daddy," she says, pasta in hand, looking down at the ground.

"Was it the spaghetti fairy that came and just dropped it all on the floor?" Johnson asks her as she agrees. "Really? Did you get a look at the spaghetti fairy? What did it look like? It looked like a fairy?"

"Yeah, but it dropped all the pasghetti," Tia reveals.

The Jungle Cruise star then asks, "Who's gonna clean that up?"

"I don't know," Tia replies.

"Well, I'm pretty sure that his name starts with D," Johnson jokes.

As if that weren't cute enough, Tia then drops the remaining pasta in her hands and declares, "She did it again!"

Johnson found humor in the moment, posting the video to Instagram with the caption, "If I ever find this 'Paghetti fairy' 🍝🧚🏽‍♀️ who made all this mess, I’m slappin’ its wings off 👋🏾."

He adds, "Baby Tia putting the heat on the 'Paghetti fairy' as she slowly lets all the spaghetti fall on the floor saying, 'She did it again?' is some of the funniest s**t I’ve experienced in a long time 😂😂👏🏾👏🏾. That’s my kid — 💯 unflappable in the moment of crisis ☠️🤣🤣👍🏾🤜🏾🤛🏾 #mrcleanupman."

Johnson and Tia have been having lots of fun together amid quarantine. Back in April they shared an informational hand washing video while Johnson sang part of his song, "You're Welcome," from the animated film Moana.