'DWTS': Carole Baskin Cries While Talking About How 'Tiger King' Affected Her Life

Carole Baskin might be a good sport when it comes to the critics, but the 59-year-old Big Cat Rescue CEO is also getting candid about how the Netflix documentary Tiger King has impacted her life.

In a new promo for this week's Dancing With the Stars, the ballroom contender tearfully opens up to her dance partner, Pasha Pashkov, about the negative aftermath of the popular documentary.

"I keep it inside," an emotional Baskin says in a new teaser clip. "That is the absolute worst of this."

Baskin made it through the first week of DWTS but still managed to stir up some controversy after the family of her late husband, Don Lewis, aired an ad during her appearance in local Florida markets, which brought up allegations regarding the 1997 disappearance of Lewis.

"I have not seen the ad. I am not at all surprised," Baskin told ET following her performance. "It's just been a huge publicity stunt on their part, so what more could they possibly do than that?"

In addition to appearing on the ABC competition series each week, Baskin will also be guest blogging her experience for ET.

