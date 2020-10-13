'DWTS': Kaitlyn Bristowe Ends Her '80s Night Tango With an Epic Break Dance Moment

Kaitlyn Bristowe brought some magic to the dance floor on '80s Night! The former Bachelorette wowed with her Tango on Dancing With the Stars on Monday night, ending her performance with some epic break dancing.

"I know the judges wanted to see a different side, so '80s Kaitlyn is out to play," Bristowe teased before she and her pro partner, Artem Chigvintsev, danced to Tiffany's "I Think We're Alone Now."

Judges Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba praised the pair for their dynamic performance.

"I did not see that coming at the end!" Inaba said of Bristowe's B-girl pose, before praising her "far superior frame."

"I really wasn't expecting a B-girl," Hough added. "It was fantastic."

"That really was an action-packed '80s blockbuster!" Tonioli raved. "That made me happy! Thank you!"

As Chigvintsev revealed, it was Bristowe who actually showed him some of those iconic '80s moves -- which earned them a score of 27/30.

While Chigvintsev and Bristowe were hard at work on the dance floor, the pro dancer's fiancee, Nikki Bella, was hard at work trying to get fans to vote. The Total Bellas star took to Instagram to reel fans in with a sweet photo of their newborn son, Matteo.

"Now that these baby blues got your attention 🥰💙 SWIPE LEFT! Thank you Bella Army! For everything you do for A and Kaitlyn every Monday!! Keep it up! We love you! We appreciate you! Text Kaitlyn to 21523 and swipe up in IG stories NOW you have till 10pm EST/7pm PST to vote! #teamwillyouacceptthisdance," she wrote on Instagram.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.