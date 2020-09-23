'DWTS': Monica Aldama Dances to Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off' Following 'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris' Arrest

Monica Aldama is keeping her chin held high amid all the legal drama surrounding former Cheer student Jerry Harris.

"The work ethic comes easy to me but the dance does not," Aldama said in her pre-taped package, which aired moments before she performed. "In cheer we have a motto: You keep going until you get it right ... pushing myself is so important to me."

Judge Bruno Tonioli said, "I think your cheerleading quality really helped you with this. Keep the energy because it's there," while Derek Hough told her "really enjoyed it."

Aldama and Chmerkovskiy received a total score of 16/30.

One night before show day, Aldama took to Twitter and Instagram to reflect on the difficult week she and the rest of the Cheer cast and crew experienced. ET reported last week that Harris was arrested on charges of child poronography. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois confirmed to ET that following Monday's detention hearing, a judge ordered Harris to remain in custody pending any renewed request for a detention hearing.

"This week has been extremely tough. I’m mentally and physically drained, but I am determined to show up tomorrow and make my team proud," Aldama wrote. "Thank you @valentin for your support and encouragement this week. Let’s kill this jive tomorrow! #TeamValdama #DWTS."

According to the criminal complaint obtained by ET last week, Harris allegedly contacted an underage boy on social media and repeatedly enticed him to produce sexually explicit videos and photographs of himself, and send them to Harris. The complaint also alleged that the minor victim informed Harris during their initial online encounter that he was 13 years old.

When FBI raided Harris' Naperville home on Sept. 14, he admitted to agents in a voluntary interview that he had solicited lewd images and sex from the boy on numerous occasions, knowing that he was 13 years old, according to the complaint. Production of child pornography is punishable by a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 30 years. If convicted, the Court must impose a reasonable sentence under federal statutes and the advisory U.S. Sentencing Guidelines.

"Like everyone we are shocked by this news," a Netflix spokesperson told ET. "Any abuse of minors is a terrible crime and we respect the legal process."

Aldama previously broke her silence on the news in a post shared to social media on Sept. 18. The statement was also posted on the official Navarro College Cheer account.

"My heart is shattered into a million pieces. I am devastated by this shocking, unexpected news," the statement read. "Our children must be protected from abuse and exploitation, and I'm praying hard for the victims and everyone affected. Please respect our privacy as our family mourns during this heartbreaking time."

Additionally, a rep for Navarro College told ET that Navarro College takes all matters involving the abuse of minors seriously. Out of respect for everyone involved, Navarro College will not comment on an ongoing criminal proceeding. ET has also reached out to Harris' spokesperson and Varsity for comment.

Hear more on the ongoing federal investigation in the video below.