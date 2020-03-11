'DWTS': Nev Schulman Pulls Off Dreamy Waltz to Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande's 'Stuck With U'

During Monday's "Use Your Vote" Night on Dancing With the Stars, the two performed a beautiful Viennese Waltz to Justin and Ariana's hit duet. Nev wore a sophisticated neutral tux, while Jenna was dressed in a stunning red-and-white bedazzled ballroom gown.

"I could see the ring of confidence ... you were oozing charm and charisma," judge Bruno Tonioli raved, with Carrie Ann Inaba saying, "Bravo. That was beautiful ... but this is the time to get picky!"

"You totally sat in that routine beautifully," added Derek Hough. "Everything you do, it's such a joy to watch you dance."

Nev and Jenna received a total score of 27/30 for the performance.

Interestingly enough, Justin and Ariana's "Stuck With U" music video could have featured former DWTS contestant Carole Baskin. Prior to its release earlier this year, Justin shared a submission video of the Tiger King star and her husband, Howard, dancing around to the track from the comfort of their home. Ariana took to Twitter at the time, however, to reveal that she didn't allow the clip to make into the actual video.

It appears this season of DWTS has been showing Justin plenty of love. During the show's Top 11 Night last month, Kaitlyn Bristowe and her pro partner, Artem Chigvintsev, danced a Samba set to the pop star's hit single "Sorry." Speaking to ET after the performance, Kaitlyn couldn't stop gushing over her love for Justin -- and how her boyfriend, Jason Tartick, feels about it!

"I think he just found that out tonight when he was watching. So I don't know what he's gonna say about this," Bristowe said with a laugh. "[But] he already knows about my insane love for Bieber."

"He just doesn't know to what extent," added Artem.

