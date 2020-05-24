Dwyane Wade Dyes Hair Bright Red: See Zaya's Complementary Style!

Dwyane Wade is switching things up for the summer.

The former NBA star showed off his new look -- bright red hair -- on social media on Saturday. Wade first debuted his new 'do on TikTok, before taking it to Instagram.

"𝑊ℎ𝑒𝑛 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑦 𝑡ℎ𝑖𝑛𝑘 𝑡ℎ𝑒𝑦 𝑘𝑛𝑜𝑤 𝑦𝑜𝑢-- 𝑆𝑤𝑖𝑡𝑐ℎ 𝑖𝑡 𝑢𝑝! #𝐹𝑟𝑒𝑒 #𝑅𝑒𝑑𝐻𝑎𝑖𝑟𝐷𝑜𝑛𝑡𝐶𝑎𝑟𝑒," he captioned a photo of his bold new style peeking out from below his beanie.

Red is the second color Wade has colored his hair in recent days. On Thursday, he showed off his pink hair in a series of pics on Instagram. Wade's 12-year-old child, Zaya, is currently sporting a similar style.

Wade has a special bond with Zaya, whom he recently praised for emerging as "one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community."

Wade introduced the world to Zaya earlier this year and opened up about the moment she shared she wanted to be referred to with female pronouns. In an interview with ET, Wade discussed his decision to share Zaya's journey publicly.

"Well, we're not the only family that deals with all the things we've spoken about. We're not the only family that had to deal with surrogacy, to bring our daughter into the world," he began, referencing his and Union's struggle to welcome their baby girl, Kaavia. "We're not the only family that's had to deal with gender expression, gender identity, sexuality, with their child."

"We understand the position we've been put in, especially in our community, and even though it's not always a popular thing to speak out on issues that people are uncomfortable with or not as educated on, but this is the platform that God gave me and my family," he explained. "So, we use it."

