Dwyane Wade Posts Beautiful Pics of Daughter Zaya With Message About 'Unconditional Love'

Dwyane Wade is celebrating his daughter! The 38-year-old former NBA pro took to Instagram this week to share pics of his 13-year-old daughter, Zaya, alongside a message of unconditional love. Wade shares Zaya with his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches.

In one of the stunning shots, Zaya wears a red sweatshirt and blue hair as she offers a soft smile to the camera. The second pic features the teen in a floral dress and white cardigan.

"Unconditional love, simply put, is love without strings attached," Wade wrote. "It's love you offer freely. You don't base it on what someone does for you in return. You simply love them and want nothing more than their happiness."

"This type of love, sometimes called compassionate or agape love," Wade added.

Wade introduced the world to Zaya earlier this year and opened up about the moment she shared she wanted to be referred to with female pronouns. In an interview with ET, Wade discussed his decision to share Zaya's journey publicly.

"We're not the only family that's had to deal with gender expression, gender identity, sexuality, with their child," he said. "We understand the position we've been put in, especially in our community, and even though it's not always a popular thing to speak out on issues that people are uncomfortable with or not as educated on, but this is the platform that God gave me and my family, so we use it."

