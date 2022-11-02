Dwyane Wade's Ex-Wife Objects to Petition to Legally Change Daughter Zaya's Name

Dwyane Wade's ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches-Wade, is objecting to the NBA star's court petition seeking to allow their child, Zaya, to legally change her name and gender.

On Aug. 22, Dwyane filed a petition with the court, seeking "recognition of minor's change of gender and issuance of new birth certificate and change of name," for 15-year-old Zaya -- who was born Zion Malachi Airamis Wade.

On Tuesday, Siohvaughn filed a formal objection, claiming that her ex-husband is attempting to exploit their child for money.

Siohvaughn argues in the filing, obtained by ET on Wednesday, that the custody agreement she reached with Dwyane in Illinois, where their divorce was finalized, entitles her to be involved in the decision of legally changing their child's gender and name.

She claims that Dwyane has not contacted her or asked her about the decision.

Furthermore, Siohvaughn alleges, "In April 2022, [Dwyane] invited me to one of his residences in Atlanta, Georgia. During this occasion, [he] informed me that a lot of money had been already made and that additional money will be made in relation to our child's name and gender issue. [He] told me that he intended to make our child very famous due to the name and gender issue and also informed me that there would be endorsements/contracts associated therewith."

Siohvaughn -- who refers to Zaya by Zion in the objection -- further claims, "I inquired what companies had made deals, or was willing to make deals, with [Dwyane] regarding our child. Zion, who was present at the time, answered that various companies were interested and that Disney was a prospective company."

Siohvaughn states in the petition that she is "concerned that our child is being commercialized at a young age" and is also worried about the "uncontrollable consequences of media exposure."

"I have concerns that [Dwyane] may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received from companies," Siohvaughn states in the filing.

Siohvaughn states that their child should decide for themself whether they want to legally change their name and gender once they are 18 years old.

In June, Dwyane spoke with ET at the TIME 100 Gala in New York City, and he opened up about Zaya's courage and standing up for her rights.

"That's all we talk about it, just her courage. First, to even have the conversation with her father, with her family, at eight years old," Dwyane shared. "I look at her, and I'm 40 years old and I don't even think I'm as courageous as she is. I think we all want to get to that place where we're living the life that we always dreamed of, or we're being the people that we always wanted to be, and it's no different from her."

He added, "Even though the conversation shifts about her gender and her sexuality, but it's the same thing, we're all striving to get to the same place. So, I feel lucky and blessed to be her father, and thankful that I am the one who was put in her life to be her facilitator, and I'm excited where she's going."