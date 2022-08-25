Dylan McDermott Goes Undercover in 'FBI: Most Wanted' Season 4 First Look (Exclusive)

Dylan McDermott is going undercover to kick off the new season of FBI: Most Wanted! Only ET exclusively debuts the first official photos from the season 4 premiere, which finds Remy Scott (McDermott), leader of the FBI's Fugitive Task Force, taking on a new identity as he tries to solve the latest case.

In the premiere episode, titled "Iron Pipeline," the Fugitive Task Force investigates a connection between a family of four from New York shot dead in a Georgia hotel room and the sale of illegal firearms. Meanwhile, Barnes (Roxy Sternberg) struggles with Remy's leadership style upon her return from maternity leave, and Remy and his sister plan for their mother's care.

In ET's exclusive photos, Remy expertly slips into his new persona, showing off his tats, rocking a sleeveless tank and black leather vest, and capping off the new look with a metal chain necklace as he fully embodies the "bad boy" image alongside his motorcycle.

“Nothing is more exciting than to ride a Harley, change my look and go undercover for the premiere episode of season 4 of FBI: Most Wanted!” McDermott tells ET.

See the first official season 4 photos from FBI: Most Wanted below.

Mark Schafer/CBS

Mark Schafer/CBS

Mark Schafer/CBS

Mark Schafer/CBS

Joining the action in the new season is Good Sam's Edwin Hodge, who will play Ray Cannon. He transfers to Remy's unit after a stint in the Violent Crimes office in Albany.

FBI: Most Wanted premieres Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.