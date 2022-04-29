Dylan Sprouse Reveals His Fitness Transformation in Shirtless Pics

Dylan Sprouse's been hitting the weights hard, and it shows! The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star took to Instagram on Thursday and revealed that, for some time now, he's wanted to become a self-proclaimed "meat head" and address his body insecurities so he'd one day get to ditch a T-shirt in the pool.

His IG post included a video of him flexing in front of a gym mirror, a photo of him working out with a kettle bell and a couple more photos showing him shirtless. He captioned the post, "Used to wear a shirt in the pool as a kid so I decided in my late twenties I wanted to change my body and become a meat head."

The 29-year-old added, "This is my meat head post. Been a long slog but I'm proud of the progress I've made and I ain't done yet."

Suffice it to say, Sprouse's friends were in awe of his transformation. One friend compared him to the famed Dragon Ball character in the comments section, saying, "I once seen u eat 8 Glizzy's in one sitting. Now you build like Goku... what is this Wizardry?" Another fan commented with a crown emoji after saying, "You dropped this."

Sprouse's IG account has mostly sat stagnant as he's kept things on the down low for a while. But just over a year ago, the former child star opened up to ET about his pandemic thriller Tyger, Tyger in which he played a drug addict who distributes stolen medication to those in need.

"This project holds a really special place in my heart," Sprouse told ET at the time. "It's experimental by nature, and it's definitely in line with the kind of films I like to make, personally. As a creative and as an artist, these are the kind of movies that I love to be a part of. It's just an intriguing and interesting ride from front to back. I really do think that if anyone jumps in and watches this with that in mind and learns about it, hears about the history of this [and] the making of this project in general, I think you'll be very pleased with the outcome."