Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn Welcome Baby No. 2

Ed Sheeran is officially a dad of two! The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, have welcomed their second daughter.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2019, already shares a 1-year-old daughter, Lyra.

"Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl," Sheeran captioned a pic of a pair of baby socks. "We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x."

No other details about the newborn were shared.

When ET spoke to Sheeran in November, he opened up about life with baby Lyra.

"She's great! She's walking, she's talking," he said. "She's at my parents at the moment and having a good time."

As for his eldest child's first word, Sheeran joked, "You see, I'm not sure. Because been saying 'dad' for awhile, but pointing at random s**t. So yeah, I'm not sure."

