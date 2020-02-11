Eddie Hassell, 'Surface' Actor, Shot and Killed in Texas

Eddie Hassell, an actor who starred in the TV series Surface and appeared in Devious Maids, has been killed. He was 30.

ET has learned Hassell died Sunday morning. The actor was fatally shot during outside his girlfriend's apartment in in Grand Prairie, Texas, at approximately 1 a.m., his rep tells ET.

Hassell was shot in the stomach, and neighbors came to his aid, calling emergency services. He later died in the hospital.

A spokesperson for the Grand Prairie Police Department released a statement to ET explaining, "The motive is still under investigation but detectives can confirm a car was taken from the scene and later recovered."

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect or suspects involved. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous hotline at (972) 988-8477.

Haseell's girlfriend shared a tribute to the late actor shortly after his death, sharing a series of photos of them together during their relationship.

"You were dearer to me than all the bats in all the caves in the world, @eddie_hassell. I loved you more than the sky in Texas," she wrote. "You made me more mad than anyone I’ve ever met, and I loved every ounce of you for it. Rest In Peace. You’ll always have my heart."

The actor, who was born in Corsicana, Texas in July 1990, was best known for his recurring role as Phil Nance on the NBC mystery drama Surface, and for his role as Eddie Suarez on the Lifetime drama Devious Maids, as well as his performance in the acclaimed 2010 drama film The Kids Are Alright.

Additional film and TV credits include roles in Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Southland, Bones, Longmire and 2012. His most recent credits came in 2017.

According to Hassell's rep, police are still investigating his death. ET will continue to update as information becomes available.