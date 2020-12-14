Editors' Picks: The Best Things We Bought in 2020

So...we got really good at online shopping in 2020.
Amid all the tough stuff that this year brought, we're thankful that many retailers we love were able to keep doing business as usual -- online. Because we found ourselves constantly scrolling on our phones and computers, wanting and needing all the things. And we have a feeling we're not alone.
Whether we were getting supplies for newfound hobbies like baking, setting up our cozy home office, testing out fun beauty treatments or shopping for the holidays, we ended up adding so much stuff to cart over the past 12 months. (All those targeted Instagram ads didn't help, either.)
In the spirit of spreading holiday cheer, we're sharing the very best things we bought this year. From celeb-approved leggings to sleek countertop appliances to WHF essentials, everything you see below has a stamp of approval from the ET Style team.
Lele Sadoughi
Lele Sadoughi
>Lele Sadoughi
Our favorite headband to date -- it's thick and comfortable, and it comes in very cute holiday colors!
Cubii
Amazon
>Cubii
This handy machine is an easy way to feel a little more active while you're working from home. It's super quiet and slides right under your desk.
Eberjey
Amazon
>Eberjey
In a year full of of cozy clothes, this super-soft pajama set is a standout. Choose from tons of colors, all with chic contrast piping.
Revlon
Amazon
>Revlon
We are not exaggerating when we say this hair tool is life-changing. In just a few minutes, you can give yourself a professional blowout at home -- no frizzy mess, lots of volume!
REGULARLY $59.99
Olaplex
Sephora
>Olaplex
Believe the hype! Olaplex products can completely revive your hair, especially when you use the full lineup consistently. This holiday kit includes the No. 3 Hair Perfector, No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, No. 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner and No. 6 Bond Smoother.
AN $85 VALUE
Etsy
Vedern/Etsy
>Etsy
Pulling off the layered jewelry look couldn't be easier thanks to Etsy shop Vedern. Choose between one three-layer necklace or three separate necklaces for an effortless on-trend look.
Reformation
Reformation
>Reformation
Available in five colorways (including black and white check, pictured above), this coat has everything you want in your statement outerwear: structure, a slim fit and slightly padded shoulders.
Bravedge
Amazon
>Bravedge
This chic watering can and spray bottle set makes a great gift for plant-loving friends and family.
REGULARLY $19.99
NURSAL
Amazon
>NURSAL
If you don't have the most ergonomic WFH seating situation, your back will absolutely let you know. This seat cushion is perfect for a little massage when you're feeling stiff or sore.
Vince
Nordstrom
>Vince
These Vince combat boots have a feminine touch, making them equally sturdy and stylish. Shop them in black or tan suede.
Ninja
Amazon
>Ninja
This kitchen appliance can air-fry, bake and roast so many different foods. And that sale price is *chef's kiss.*
REGULARLY $229.99
Modway
Amazon
>Modway
Buying furniture online can be nerve-racking: What if it doesn't look like the picture? Rest assured, this tufted midcentury modern sofa is just as gorgeous in person (plus easy to assemble in minutes!). It's also available in navy and gray.
Spanx
Spanx
>Spanx
Everybody has these faux leather leggings from Spanx, and for good reason! They're versatile, flattering and super comfortable.
The Doormatory
The Doormatory/Etsy
>The Doormatory
Hi. This simple doormat is another great Etsy find for the home. Browse The Doormatory's shop for tons of other ways to greet your visitors.
Delicacy
Amazon
>Delicacy
The perfect gift for your emoji-obsessed niece to display in her room. It lights up with either a USB cord or AA batteries.
Good Pet Stuff
Amazon
>Good Pet Stuff
Sorry not sorry: This litter box camouflaged as decor is absolutely genius. Your guests will never suspect a thing.
REGULARLY $52.58
Grande Cosmetics
Sephora
>Grande Cosmetics
If you've been eyeing this lash serum and are still on the fence, scoop up the mini version -- if you love it, you can get the full-size next time.
