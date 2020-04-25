Elisabeth Hasselbeck Calls Out Meghan McCain for Criticizing Her Comments About Coronavirus

Elisabeth Hasselbeck doesn't like to be "misrepresented."

The former The View co-host took to Instagram to call out Meghan McCain after she shared her opinion about working with her, as well as criticized Hasselbeck's comments on the coronavirus.

"Golly. Getting kids to bed and apparently @meghanmccain is tossing out some anger my way. Meghan - I am going to call you and handle this in the best socially distanced direct manner possible," Hasselbeck, 42, wrote in her lengthy post on Friday. "But hey girl - We are all just doing our best, and I don’t know why you are taking an opportunity to be so aggressive toward me during such a stressful time."

Hasselbeck continued by writing that she's always liked McCain "and been a vocal defender of your family. I sure did not see this one coming." She added that they are all trying to do their best amid the pandemic and "we should not be judging one another. We should be in this together."

She then explained that her comments regarding the prevention of COVID-19 were misinterpreted. During Hasselbeck's appearance, she sparred with current The View co-hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin about President Donald Trump's leadership during the global health emergency and said we should pray that the coronavirus goes away.

"Get your quotes right. I never said I had the power to pray covid away," she wrote. "Nyc was not even in social distancing yet. It was March 11th- it was before anyone was even quarantining…My quote was that I am going to pray and purell."

"PRAYER will ALWAYS be my FIRST RESPONSE AND MY BEST DEFENSE 🙏🏻💕" Hasselbeck expressed. "We have had a family member hospitalized and I have asthma. This is all hard and stressful enough - turn off the meanness as The world needs more togetherness and kindness. I’m praying today that you can lay off throwing the social darts at me. I am not sure why you decided to do this. I’m a momma on my knees in prayer like many others - let’s get back in the same side and be #inthistogether 🙏🏻💕."

Hasselbeck had expressed during The View that "there can be a fine line between what is taking precaution and what is panic."

"Yes, we're going to take precautions, we're going to Purell, pray that God's got us in our tomorrows, right? We pray that this coronavirus is extinguished, that it's stopped in its tracks. I think we should prepare. I think we should pray... I'm not going to let coronavirus rule me!" she added, reaching for more hand sanitizer at the same time.

While McCain has previously expressed admiration for Hasselbeck, during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen this week, she shared that she disagreed with Hasselbeck's comments.

"Yeah, somebody actually sent me a screenshot of my face when she said that," McCain told host Andy Cohen, who himself tested positive for coronavirus last month. "I took this virus seriously from the very beginning and I thought a lot of this rhetoric was really dangerous and I think it's really, really unfortunate and dangerous that she said that."

"And I don't need to co-host with her again, and it's unfortunate, because I've been a huge fan for a long time and anyone who's screwing around with this virus and putting out certain misinformation, I don't really have a lot of time for right now," she added.

See more of what McCain expressed to Cohen in the video below.