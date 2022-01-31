Elizabeth Mitchell Enters the World of 'FBI: International': See the First Photos (Exclusive)

Elizabeth Mitchell is headed to FBI: International.

The actress will make her first appearance in a February episode of the CBS procedural, and only ET exclusively debuts the official photos of Mitchell in action. In the series, Mitchell plays Angela Cassidy, Scott Forrester’s (Luke Kleintank) long-lost mother who worked for the U.S. government before selling information to the Russians.

Her introduction to FBI: International marks a reunion of sorts for Mitchell, who guest starred on Dick Wolf's Law & Order: SVU on two separate occasions.

“Dick Wolf gave me one of my first television opportunities, and I have been lucky enough to continue to join the worlds he’s built over the years," Mitchell said exclusively to ET. "I’m very excited to get to play with these talented people again. Luke is a dream of a scene partner, and Budapest is magical.”

See ET's exclusive first look at Mitchell's FBI: International debut, which hints at a tense mother-son reunion, below.

CBS

CBS

CBS

FBI: International returns Tuesday with a new episode, titled "Chew Toy." When a NYPD officer is detained in Transnistria for aggravated assault, the Fly Team investigates his claims of infiltrating a sex trafficking ring being concealed by those in power. Also, Forrester receives an unusual message from an unknown sender.

FBI: International airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. For more, watch below.

